Shonda Rhimes Is Proud Of The Doctors She’s Helped Create Via ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

If a girl started watching Grey’s Anatomy as a 14-year-old high school freshman, she is now a 30-year-old woman who’s finished with medical school and is probably close to finishing her residency. Not surprisingly, there are a lot of these Grey’s-inspired women out there, since the number of women getting medical degrees has been trending upward in recent years. When Shonda Rhimes created the show, she was looking for her first network hit after having another pilot turned down by ABC. It never dawned on her that she would wind up inspiring a new generation of doctors, but she told us she’s thrilled that it has. (Click on the media bar below to hear Shonda Rhimes)