Shonda Rhimes Is Proud Of The Doctors She’s Helped Create Via ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

TELEVISION NEWS

If a girl started watching Grey’s Anatomy as a 14-year-old high school freshman, she is now a 30-year-old woman who’s finished with medical school and is probably close to finishing her residency. Not surprisingly, there are a lot of these Grey’s-inspired women out there, since the number of women getting medical degrees has been trending upward in recent years. When Shonda Rhimes created the show, she was looking for her first network hit after having another pilot turned down by ABC. It never dawned on her that she would wind up inspiring a new generation of doctors, but she told us she’s thrilled that it has. (Click on the media bar below to hear Shonda Rhimes)

While the show will be back later this year for its 17th season on ABC, the first 16 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy are all available for streaming on Netflix.

Related articles

Dwayne Johnson Thinks ‘Titan Games’ Will Pump...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Whether it was for his school football career, his wrestling career, or his Hollywood career, Dwayne Johnson has been in full-on fitness mode ever...
Read more

After ‘Dads,’ Bryce Dallas Howard Sees The...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In filming her new documentary, Dads, Bryce Dallas Howard spoke to a lot of fathers -- including some very famous ones -- about what...
Read more

Ramy Youssef’s Hulu Series Tries To Reflect...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Ramy, the dramatic comedy starring stand-up comedian Ramy Youssef, draws heavily upon its star's experience as a Muslim American in New Jersey. And though...
Read more

With ‘Uncharted,’ Gordon Ramsay Dares To Do...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
There's certainly no shortage of Gordon Ramsay television shows in the world -- between the US and the UK, he's made more than 20...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

‘Mamma Mia!’ Stars Still Can’t Explain How ABBA’s Appeal Endures

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In 1999, a musical opened on London's famed West End -- a musical based on the output of '70s pop group ABBA. Mamma Mia!...
Read more

Shonda Rhimes Is Proud Of The Doctors She’s Helped Create Via ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
If a girl started watching Grey's Anatomy as a 14-year-old high school freshman, she is now a 30-year-old woman who's finished with medical school...
Read more

Disney Elects To Move ‘Hamilton’ Up For Streaming … Here’s The Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With theaters still not reopening, a movie in the can, and an original release date that was still more than a year away, Disney...
Read more

Dwayne Johnson Thinks ‘Titan Games’ Will Pump You Up

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Whether it was for his school football career, his wrestling career, or his Hollywood career, Dwayne Johnson has been in full-on fitness mode ever...
Read more

Jenny Slate Ventures To Norway For Artistic Inspiration In ‘The Sunlit Night’ Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Sunlit Night centers on Francis (Jenny Slate), an aspiring painter based in New York who travels to Norway for some artistic inspiration. During...
Read more

New Trailers

Jenny Slate Ventures To Norway For Artistic Inspiration In ‘The Sunlit Night’ Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Sunlit Night centers on Francis (Jenny Slate), an aspiring painter based in New York who travels to Norway for some artistic inspiration. During...
Read more

Bill Murray Revels In His ‘Ghostbusters’ Memories

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the summer of 1984, there was but one answer to the question everyone was asking: Who ya gonna call? That answer, of course,...
Read more

Show & Hell: Why Elizabeth Berkley Stuck With ‘Showgirls’ After Its Disastrous Opening

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Showgirls was released 25 years ago, it was widely panned by critics and shunned by most moviegoers. But a funny thing has happened...
Read more

Theo James Attempts To Resurrect Dead Wife In Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Archive’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Movies that center on humans having relationships are nothing new, but when done properly they yield such amazing work as Blade Runner and Ex...
Read more

‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Teaser Trailer Has Best Buds Stealing From The Future

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Time travelers William "Bill" S. Preston (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves) are back to fulfill their rock and roll destiny with...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak