‘Mamma Mia!’ Stars Still Can’t Explain How ABBA’s Appeal Endures

In 1999, a musical opened on London’s famed West End — a musical based on the output of ’70s pop group ABBA. Mamma Mia! became a surprise hit and has never gone away; it’s now up to nearly 8,500 West End performances and has spawned international productions, including a 14-year run on Broadway. Of course, it’s also been adapted into a couple of hit movies, and a third could possibly be on the way! The films’ producer, Judy Craymer, has been talking about finishing out the trilogy with a final movie, one that could actually include new ABBA music. Of course, the music’s been a big part of Mamma Mia’s appeal in all of its forms; Christine Baranski and Colin Firth, who were both in the first two movies, still find it difficult to explain how ABBA’s catalog remains so popular after more than four decades. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christine Baranski & Colin Firth)