‘Mamma Mia!’ Stars Still Can’t Explain How ABBA’s Appeal Endures

MOVIE NEWS

In 1999, a musical opened on London’s famed West End — a musical based on the output of ’70s pop group ABBA. Mamma Mia! became a surprise hit and has never gone away; it’s now up to nearly 8,500 West End performances and has spawned international productions, including a 14-year run on Broadway. Of course, it’s also been adapted into a couple of hit movies, and a third could possibly be on the way! The films’ producer, Judy Craymer, has been talking about finishing out the trilogy with a final movie, one that could actually include new ABBA music. Of course, the music’s been a big part of Mamma Mia’s appeal in all of its forms; Christine Baranski and Colin Firth, who were both in the first two movies, still find it difficult to explain how ABBA’s catalog remains so popular after more than four decades. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christine Baranski & Colin Firth)

The first two Mamma Mia movies are available through Starz on either Hulu or Amazon Prime and available for streaming purchase on most digital platforms.

Related articles

Disney Elects To Move ‘Hamilton’ Up For...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With theaters still not reopening, a movie in the can, and an original release date that was still more than a year away, Disney...
Read more

CinemAddicts Podcast Spotlights Joseph Gordon-Levitt Thriller ‘7500’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  In 7500, Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Tobias Ellis, an American pilot whose flight from Berlin to Paris is hijacked by terrorists. His girlfriend Gökce (Aylin...
Read more

Could Ripley Return? Sigourney Weaver Still Loves...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The last Alien movie to feature Sigourney Weaver's character, Ripley, was Alien: Resurrection back in 1997. Since then, the franchise has focused on prequels,...
Read more

Steven Spielberg On ‘Jaws’ At 45: Sharks...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Forty-five years ago this weekend, moviegoers found a whole new reason to be terrified: sharks. Yes, it was on June 20, 1975 that Jaws...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

‘Mamma Mia!’ Stars Still Can’t Explain How ABBA’s Appeal Endures

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In 1999, a musical opened on London's famed West End -- a musical based on the output of '70s pop group ABBA. Mamma Mia!...
Read more

Shonda Rhimes Is Proud Of The Doctors She’s Helped Create Via ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
If a girl started watching Grey's Anatomy as a 14-year-old high school freshman, she is now a 30-year-old woman who's finished with medical school...
Read more

Disney Elects To Move ‘Hamilton’ Up For Streaming … Here’s The Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With theaters still not reopening, a movie in the can, and an original release date that was still more than a year away, Disney...
Read more

Dwayne Johnson Thinks ‘Titan Games’ Will Pump You Up

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Whether it was for his school football career, his wrestling career, or his Hollywood career, Dwayne Johnson has been in full-on fitness mode ever...
Read more

Jenny Slate Ventures To Norway For Artistic Inspiration In ‘The Sunlit Night’ Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Sunlit Night centers on Francis (Jenny Slate), an aspiring painter based in New York who travels to Norway for some artistic inspiration. During...
Read more

New Trailers

Jenny Slate Ventures To Norway For Artistic Inspiration In ‘The Sunlit Night’ Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Sunlit Night centers on Francis (Jenny Slate), an aspiring painter based in New York who travels to Norway for some artistic inspiration. During...
Read more

Bill Murray Revels In His ‘Ghostbusters’ Memories

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the summer of 1984, there was but one answer to the question everyone was asking: Who ya gonna call? That answer, of course,...
Read more

Show & Hell: Why Elizabeth Berkley Stuck With ‘Showgirls’ After Its Disastrous Opening

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Showgirls was released 25 years ago, it was widely panned by critics and shunned by most moviegoers. But a funny thing has happened...
Read more

Theo James Attempts To Resurrect Dead Wife In Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Archive’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Movies that center on humans having relationships are nothing new, but when done properly they yield such amazing work as Blade Runner and Ex...
Read more

‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Teaser Trailer Has Best Buds Stealing From The Future

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Time travelers William "Bill" S. Preston (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves) are back to fulfill their rock and roll destiny with...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak