CinemAddicts Podcast Spotlights Joseph Gordon-Levitt Thriller ‘7500’

In 7500, Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Tobias Ellis, an American pilot whose flight from Berlin to Paris is hijacked by terrorists. His girlfriend Gökce (Aylin Terzel) is also on the flight as a flight attendant, and they share a two-year-old son, and the film also centers what extremes Tobias will go through to save the lives of the passengers and his mate.

The narrative is tense all the way through, and Gordon-Levitt, headlining his first feature since 2016’s Snowden, delivers a first rate performance. Most of the film is confined to the plane’s cockpit, giving viewers an intended claustrophbic feel throughout its 92 minutes. It’s a definite recommendation for movie fans who love B-level thrillers, and it’s now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Other films covered on CinemAddicts include House of Hummingbird and Mr. Jones. Take a listen to the latest episode below!

