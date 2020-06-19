Steven Spielberg On ‘Jaws’ At 45: Sharks Were Always Scary!

Forty-five years ago this weekend, moviegoers found a whole new reason to be terrified: sharks. Yes, it was on June 20, 1975 that Jaws debuted in theaters and set all kinds of box-office records, becoming Hollywood’s top-grossing movie ever … until a little film called Star Wars came along two years later. Along with redefining the Hollywood blockbuster, Jaws also succeeded in convincing a lot of people to stay out of the water at America’s beaches. Director Steven Spielberg says he can’t really take too much credit for instilling that fear in people, because he thinks sharks have done a pretty good job of doing it on their own. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steven Spielberg)