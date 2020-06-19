Ramy Youssef’s Hulu Series Tries To Reflect Real Life

Ramy, the dramatic comedy starring stand-up comedian Ramy Youssef, draws heavily upon its star’s experience as a Muslim American in New Jersey. And though the show’s second season was finished well before the current wave of social unrest began, the show definitely touches on a lot of the talking points that have been coming up lately. Youssef told us one of his goals for the show was to present things like bigotry and racial stereotypes the way they appear in real life, not in stories that wrap up neatly in half an hour.(Click on the media bar below to hear Ramy Youssef)

The first two seasons of Ramy are streaming now on Hulu.

