Could Ripley Return? Sigourney Weaver Still Loves Her ‘Alien’ Character

The last Alien movie to feature Sigourney Weaver’s character, Ripley, was Alien: Resurrection back in 1997. Since then, the franchise has focused on prequels, but there’s a glimmer of hope that Ripley’s story may not be finished after all. There have been rumors about a potential Alien 5, with much of the gossip focusing on an idea pitched by 48 Hours cowriter/director Walter Hill and Ridley Scott possibly coming back to direct. While it’s still far from a done deal at this point, such a film would bring Weaver back to a role she really loves, one that has become iconic for being the first true female sci-fi action hero. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sigourney Weaver)