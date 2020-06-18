‘Terminator’: The Good, The Bad, And The Arnold Schwarzenegger

MOVIE NEWS

Made for a meager $6.4 million in 1984, The Terminator certainly delivered plenty of return on the investment. Though the first movie only made $38 million at the U.S. box office, it set the stage for a franchise that went on to gross $671 million, and it helped transform Arnold Schwarzenegger into a superstar. For him, looking back at the character has always been fascinating, because people were never quite sure whether he was a good guy or a bad guy. (Click on the media bar below to hear Arnold Schwarzenegger)

The Terminator is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video and is available — like the other films in the series — for purchase on most digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-Ray.

Related articles

Bill Murray Revels In His ‘Ghostbusters’ Memories

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the summer of 1984, there was but one answer to the question everyone was asking: Who ya gonna call? That answer, of course,...
Read more

Bella Thorne Took Her ‘Infamous’ Character And...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Infamous is about a couple on a crime spree who become social media stars in the process, kind of a Bonnie...
Read more

Kenneth Branagh Got ‘Artemis Fowl’ Author Involved...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Artemis Fowl is based upon the best-selling 2001 novel by Irish teacher-turned-author Eoin Colfer. After Disney acquired the movie rights to...
Read more

Show & Hell: Why Elizabeth Berkley Stuck...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Showgirls was released 25 years ago, it was widely panned by critics and shunned by most moviegoers. But a funny thing has happened...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Bill Murray Revels In His ‘Ghostbusters’ Memories

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the summer of 1984, there was but one answer to the question everyone was asking: Who ya gonna call? That answer, of course,...
Read more

With ‘Uncharted,’ Gordon Ramsay Dares To Do Something Different

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
There's certainly no shortage of Gordon Ramsay television shows in the world -- between the US and the UK, he's made more than 20...
Read more

‘Terminator’: The Good, The Bad, And The Arnold Schwarzenegger

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Made for a meager $6.4 million in 1984, The Terminator certainly delivered plenty of return on the investment. Though the first movie only made...
Read more

Steph Curry Got A Great ‘Holey Moley’ Gig, Thanks To Himself

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When he was angling for the perfect on-air job on the show Holey Moley, NBA star Steph Curry had one big advantage over the...
Read more

Bella Thorne Took Her ‘Infamous’ Character And Added More Crazy

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Infamous is about a couple on a crime spree who become social media stars in the process, kind of a Bonnie...
Read more

New Trailers

Bill Murray Revels In His ‘Ghostbusters’ Memories

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the summer of 1984, there was but one answer to the question everyone was asking: Who ya gonna call? That answer, of course,...
Read more

Show & Hell: Why Elizabeth Berkley Stuck With ‘Showgirls’ After Its Disastrous Opening

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Showgirls was released 25 years ago, it was widely panned by critics and shunned by most moviegoers. But a funny thing has happened...
Read more

Theo James Attempts To Resurrect Dead Wife In Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Archive’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Movies that center on humans having relationships are nothing new, but when done properly they yield such amazing work as Blade Runner and Ex...
Read more

‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Teaser Trailer Has Best Buds Stealing From The Future

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Time travelers William "Bill" S. Preston (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves) are back to fulfill their rock and roll destiny with...
Read more

Boaz Yakin’s Cinematic Dance Leads To Breathtaking Experience With ‘Aviva’

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Director Boaz Yakin has carved out a diverse and unpredictable career where complancy has not taken root. With the critical acclaim of Fresh and...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak