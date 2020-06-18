‘Terminator’: The Good, The Bad, And The Arnold Schwarzenegger

Made for a meager $6.4 million in 1984, The Terminator certainly delivered plenty of return on the investment. Though the first movie only made $38 million at the U.S. box office, it set the stage for a franchise that went on to gross $671 million, and it helped transform Arnold Schwarzenegger into a superstar. For him, looking back at the character has always been fascinating, because people were never quite sure whether he was a good guy or a bad guy. (Click on the media bar below to hear Arnold Schwarzenegger)