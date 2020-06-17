‘X-Files’ Stars Knew They Were Something Special From The Start

Fans loved The X-Files for a lot of reasons. The creatures were creepy. The stories were spooky. The conspiracy was intriguing. And the production values made each episode look like an hour-long movie. However, if you ask the show’s die-hard fans — the X-Philes — about the one thing they loved most about the show, most would talk about the relationship between the two leads, Mulder and Scully. David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, who played the FBI agents at the heart of the show, told us they realized they had great chemistry together even before they were hired for the series. (Click on the media bar below to hear David Duchovny & Gillian Anderson)