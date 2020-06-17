‘Game On!’ Gave Rob Gronkowski & Venus Williams A New Perspective On Coaching

TELEVISION NEWS

Main cast of GAME ON!, with host Keegan Michael-Key (center), and team captains Venus Williams (left) and Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski (right) Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams are up against each other as team captains on the sports-oriented game show Game On! As an NFL All-Pro tight end, Gronkowski knows all about what it’s like to work as part of a team, but as one of the world’s biggest tennis stars, Williams has been used to competing on her own. However, the fact that it’s a TV show, they told us, was the great equalizer, because they both had to learn to adapt to the game’s specific rules and challenges. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rob Gronkowski & Venus Williams)

Game On! airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.

Related articles

‘X-Files’ Stars Knew They Were Something Special...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Fans loved The X-Files for a lot of reasons. The creatures were creepy. The stories were spooky. The conspiracy was intriguing. And the production...
Read more

Who’s That Girl? Zooey Deschanel Knew She...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When the pilot for New Girl was written, creator Liz Meriwether based the character of Jess on herself and did not have an actress...
Read more

Sofia Vergara Never Expected ‘AGT’ To Be...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
What a time it was for Sofia Vergara to join America's Got Talent. She thought she knew what she'd signed up for -- after...
Read more

Jon Hamm’s Old Show Spoiled Him, But...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Mad Men was very good to Jon Hamm, providing him with 12 of his 16 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations (eight for acting, four as...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Bella Thorne Took Her ‘Infamous’ Character And Added More Crazy

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Infamous is about a couple on a crime spree who become social media stars in the process, kind of a Bonnie...
Read more

‘X-Files’ Stars Knew They Were Something Special From The Start

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Fans loved The X-Files for a lot of reasons. The creatures were creepy. The stories were spooky. The conspiracy was intriguing. And the production...
Read more

Kenneth Branagh Got ‘Artemis Fowl’ Author Involved In His Movie

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Artemis Fowl is based upon the best-selling 2001 novel by Irish teacher-turned-author Eoin Colfer. After Disney acquired the movie rights to...
Read more

‘Game On!’ Gave Rob Gronkowski & Venus Williams A New Perspective On Coaching

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams are up against each other as team captains on the sports-oriented game show Game On! As an NFL All-Pro...
Read more

Show & Hell: Why Elizabeth Berkley Stuck With ‘Showgirls’ After Its Disastrous Opening

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Showgirls was released 25 years ago, it was widely panned by critics and shunned by most moviegoers. But a funny thing has happened...
Read more

New Trailers

Show & Hell: Why Elizabeth Berkley Stuck With ‘Showgirls’ After Its Disastrous Opening

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Showgirls was released 25 years ago, it was widely panned by critics and shunned by most moviegoers. But a funny thing has happened...
Read more

Theo James Attempts To Resurrect Dead Wife In Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Archive’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Movies that center on humans having relationships are nothing new, but when done properly they yield such amazing work as Blade Runner and Ex...
Read more

‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Teaser Trailer Has Best Buds Stealing From The Future

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Time travelers William "Bill" S. Preston (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves) are back to fulfill their rock and roll destiny with...
Read more

Boaz Yakin’s Cinematic Dance Leads To Breathtaking Experience With ‘Aviva’

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Director Boaz Yakin has carved out a diverse and unpredictable career where complancy has not taken root. With the critical acclaim of Fresh and...
Read more

Gemma Arterton Develops Lifelong Bond In Evocative ‘Summerland’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Gemma Arterton stars in Summerland as Alice, a reculsive writer who focuses on her work as World War II rages on across the channel...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak