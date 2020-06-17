‘Game On!’ Gave Rob Gronkowski & Venus Williams A New Perspective On Coaching

Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams are up against each other as team captains on the sports-oriented game show Game On! As an NFL All-Pro tight end, Gronkowski knows all about what it’s like to work as part of a team, but as one of the world’s biggest tennis stars, Williams has been used to competing on her own. However, the fact that it’s a TV show, they told us, was the great equalizer, because they both had to learn to adapt to the game’s specific rules and challenges. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rob Gronkowski & Venus Williams)