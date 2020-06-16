Who’s That Girl? Zooey Deschanel Knew She Was ‘New Girl’s’ Jess

When the pilot for New Girl was written, creator Liz Meriwether based the character of Jess on herself and did not have an actress in mind. It was only once she’d read the script that Zooey Deschanel realized that she and Jess had a lot in common, and it was a role she really, really wanted to play. One of the things that really appealed to Deschanel was the character’s musicality (Deschanel performed the show’s memorable theme song), and she told us it was something that closely mirrored her own sensibility. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zooey Deschanel)