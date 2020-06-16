Sofia Vergara Never Expected ‘AGT’ To Be Like This!

What a time it was for Sofia Vergara to join America’s Got Talent. She thought she knew what she’d signed up for — after all, the show had been running like clockwork for 14 seasons. Sure, there had been some turnover in the judges and hosts over time, but the show itself was stable — same format, same studio, etc. So, imagine what it was like for Vergara and the crew when the coronavirus pandemic threw all TV and film production into a state of disarray, forcing producers of these reality competitions to figure out a new plan on the fly. When we spoke to Vergara, she told us it was a strange and sometimes scary time — especially when colleague Heidi Klum got sick — but everything turned out well in the end. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sofia Vergara)