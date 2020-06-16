Sofia Vergara Never Expected ‘AGT’ To Be Like This!

TELEVISION NEWS

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — Pictured: Sofia Vergara — (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

What a time it was for Sofia Vergara to join America’s Got Talent. She thought she knew what she’d signed up for — after all, the show had been running like clockwork for 14 seasons. Sure, there had been some turnover in the judges and hosts over time, but the show itself was stable — same format, same studio, etc. So, imagine what it was like for Vergara and the crew when the coronavirus pandemic threw all TV and film production into a state of disarray, forcing producers of these reality competitions to figure out a new plan on the fly. When we spoke to Vergara, she told us it was a strange and sometimes scary time — especially when colleague Heidi Klum got sick — but everything turned out well in the end. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sofia Vergara)

 America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

Related articles

Who’s That Girl? Zooey Deschanel Knew She...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When the pilot for New Girl was written, creator Liz Meriwether based the character of Jess on herself and did not have an actress...
Read more

Jon Hamm’s Old Show Spoiled Him, But...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Mad Men was very good to Jon Hamm, providing him with 12 of his 16 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations (eight for acting, four as...
Read more

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Titan’ Spirit Isn’t Limited To...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The goal of The Titan Games, according to its producer, creator, and host, Dwayne Johnson, is to give people from all walks of life...
Read more

Jamie Kennedy Gets “Stoopid Smart” With New...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Jamie Kennedy's film and television career includes several scream films, Malibu's Most Wanted, and TV's Ghost Whisperer. Kennedy's comedic chops are on display in his...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Show & Hell: Why Elizabeth Berkley Stuck With ‘Showgirls’ After Its Disastrous Opening

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Showgirls was released 25 years ago, it was widely panned by critics and shunned by most moviegoers. But a funny thing has happened...
Read more

Who’s That Girl? Zooey Deschanel Knew She Was ‘New Girl’s’ Jess

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When the pilot for New Girl was written, creator Liz Meriwether based the character of Jess on herself and did not have an actress...
Read more

The Firefighters Of ‘Staten Island’ Were A Revelation To Judd Apatow

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In real life, comedian Pete Davidson's father was a firefighter who was killed on 9/11. And since The King of Staten Island is based...
Read more

Sofia Vergara Never Expected ‘AGT’ To Be Like This!

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
What a time it was for Sofia Vergara to join America's Got Talent. She thought she knew what she'd signed up for -- after...
Read more

Agnieska Holland Spotlights Truth Seeking Journalist In Historical Drama ‘Mr. Jones’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Directed by Agnieskza Holland, Mr. Jones centers on journalist Gareth Jones' (James Norton) reporting of the government-induced hunger in Ukraine. Taking place from 1932-3,...
Read more

New Trailers

Show & Hell: Why Elizabeth Berkley Stuck With ‘Showgirls’ After Its Disastrous Opening

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Showgirls was released 25 years ago, it was widely panned by critics and shunned by most moviegoers. But a funny thing has happened...
Read more

Theo James Attempts To Resurrect Dead Wife In Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Archive’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Movies that center on humans having relationships are nothing new, but when done properly they yield such amazing work as Blade Runner and Ex...
Read more

‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Teaser Trailer Has Best Buds Stealing From The Future

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Time travelers William "Bill" S. Preston (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves) are back to fulfill their rock and roll destiny with...
Read more

Boaz Yakin’s Cinematic Dance Leads To Breathtaking Experience With ‘Aviva’

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Director Boaz Yakin has carved out a diverse and unpredictable career where complancy has not taken root. With the critical acclaim of Fresh and...
Read more

Gemma Arterton Develops Lifelong Bond In Evocative ‘Summerland’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Gemma Arterton stars in Summerland as Alice, a reculsive writer who focuses on her work as World War II rages on across the channel...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak