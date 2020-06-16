Cyberpunk Adventure ‘Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER’ Hits Xbox One And PlayStation 4 In 2021

Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER, the follow up to 2064: Read Only Memories, is coming out on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 early next year. The cyberpunk, point-and-click adventure was previously announced for release on PC and Mac.

The storyline has psychic agent ES88 on the trail of a rogue esper named the Golden Butterfly who is doing mental damage to the minds of the city’s residents. Players must analyze the citizens’ heads and alter these corrupted memories and find clues to take down the Golden Butterfly.

2064: Read Only Memories characters Lexi Rivers, TOMCAT, and Jess Mess are also part of NEURODIVER as they venture through the streets of NEO-San Francisco. The original installment has sold over 200,000 copies.

“Building new mechanics for NEURODIVER has allowed us to approach the hopeful cyberpunk world we’ve created from new angles,” said MidBoss CEO Cade Peterson. “As a diversity-first studio, creating empathy for all kinds of perspectives is part of our mission, and the Deep Dive will allow us to really explore our beloved characters from the inside out.”