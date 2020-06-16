Agnieska Holland Spotlights Truth Seeking Journalist In Historical Drama ‘Mr. Jones’

Directed by Agnieskza Holland, Mr. Jones centers on journalist Gareth Jones’ (James Norton) reporting of the government-induced hunger in Ukraine. Taking place from 1932-3, the Holodomor claimed the lives of an estimated 3.9 million Ukrainians.

Peter Sarsgaard co-stars as Walter Duranty, the New York Times Moscow Bureau Chief who ends up being an impediment to Jones’ coverage and Vanessa Kirby co-stars as Ada Brooks, a fellow reporter who becomes an ally of the determined journalist.

“Gareth Jones was somebody who believed that the first duty of the journalist is to report the facts even if they are dangerous,” said Holland, whose prolific directing career includes the revered feature Europa Europa and the 2017 feature Spoor. “I believe without journalists like that, democracy will not survive in our days as well. (Mr. Jones is) a tribute to the journalists like this who still exist.

Click on the media bar to hear Holland elaborate on why George Orwell (Joseph Mawle) and his book Animal Farm were important elements behind the narrative. Holland also mentions Mr. Jones screenwriter Andrea Chalupa:

Mr. Jones hits Digital on June 19 and On Demand on July 3.