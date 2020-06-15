Why Brie Larson Underwent Her ‘Marvel’-ous Transformation

In the Marvel comic books, there have been many variations of the Captain Marvel character through the years — some male, some female. Of course, when making the Captain Marvel movie, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s producers decided to go with a female version, making it the first Marvel film with a woman taking the lead role. Brie Larson initially had some hesitations about taking on the role, but once she decided to accept it, she made a commitment to the character, working hard to transform both her mind and body to fit the character. By the time she was ready to put on the uniform, she says, she’d taken herself far beyond what she ever imagined she could do. (Click on the media bar below to hear Brie Larson)