‘The Wind Rises’ From Hayao Miyazaki Hits Blu-Ray And DVD In September

The Wind Risesfrom Oscar winning filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki hits Blu-ray and DVD on September 22. The feature will also be available as a digital download and On Demand starting September 1.
The animated feature centers on Jiro Horikoshi (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), an airplane designer who is inspired by Italian aeronaut Caproni. Jiro’s hopes and dreams take flight when he reunites with Nahoko (Emily Blunt), a woman he met during the Great Kanto Earthquake. Though his life is filled with its share of heartache, Jiro perseveres to forge his own path.
Special features include an exclusive booklet, feature-length storyboards, film completion press conference, original theatrical trailers, TV Spots, the featurette “Behind The Microphone” and the Blu-ray exclusive “10 Years with Hayao Miyazaki.”