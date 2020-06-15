‘The Wind Rises’ From Hayao Miyazaki Hits Blu-Ray And DVD In September

BLU-RAY NEWS

The Wind Rises from Oscar winning filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki hits Blu-ray and DVD on September 22. The feature will also be available as a digital download and On Demand starting September 1.

The animated feature centers on Jiro Horikoshi (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), an airplane designer who is inspired by Italian aeronaut Caproni. Jiro’s hopes and dreams take flight when he reunites with Nahoko (Emily Blunt), a woman he met during the Great Kanto Earthquake. Though his life is filled with its share of heartache, Jiro perseveres to forge his own path.

Special features include an exclusive booklet, feature-length storyboards, film completion press conference, original theatrical trailers, TV Spots, the featurette “Behind The Microphone” and the Blu-ray exclusive “10 Years with Hayao Miyazaki.”

The Wind Rises is available for pre-order via Shout! Factory.

Related articles

‘Shirley’ Screenwriter Sarah Gubbins Highlights Specificity Of...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
    Based on Susan Scarf Merrell's novel, Shirley centers on how author Shirley Jackson (Elisabeth Moss) find inspiration from a Rose (Odessa Young), a newlywed...
Read more

Theo James Attempts To Resurrect Dead Wife...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Movies that center on humans having relationships are nothing new, but when done properly they yield such amazing work as Blade Runner and Ex...
Read more

Pete Davidson Became ‘King Of Staten Island’...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Though the character's name has been changed, The King of Staten Island finds Pete Davidson playing a fictionalized version of himself. Scott's story closely...
Read more

Why Josh Gad’s Glad He Could Book...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The first book in the Artemis Fowl series is coming to life as a movie for the first time. Directed by five-time Oscar nominee...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Titan’ Spirit Isn’t Limited To Show’s Contestants

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The goal of The Titan Games, according to its producer, creator, and host, Dwayne Johnson, is to give people from all walks of life...
Read more

‘The Wind Rises’ From Hayao Miyazaki Hits Blu-Ray And DVD In September

BLU-RAY NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Wind Rises from Oscar winning filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki hits Blu-ray and DVD on September 22. The feature will also be available as a...
Read more

‘Shirley’ Screenwriter Sarah Gubbins Highlights Specificity Of Acclaimed Author

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
    Based on Susan Scarf Merrell's novel, Shirley centers on how author Shirley Jackson (Elisabeth Moss) find inspiration from a Rose (Odessa Young), a newlywed...
Read more

Theo James Attempts To Resurrect Dead Wife In Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Archive’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Movies that center on humans having relationships are nothing new, but when done properly they yield such amazing work as Blade Runner and Ex...
Read more

Jamie Kennedy Gets “Stoopid Smart” With New Stand-Up Comedy Special

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Jamie Kennedy's film and television career includes several scream films, Malibu's Most Wanted, and TV's Ghost Whisperer. Kennedy's comedic chops are on display in his...
Read more

New Trailers

Theo James Attempts To Resurrect Dead Wife In Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Archive’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Movies that center on humans having relationships are nothing new, but when done properly they yield such amazing work as Blade Runner and Ex...
Read more

‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Teaser Trailer Has Best Buds Stealing From The Future

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Time travelers William "Bill" S. Preston (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves) are back to fulfill their rock and roll destiny with...
Read more

Boaz Yakin’s Cinematic Dance Leads To Breathtaking Experience With ‘Aviva’

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Director Boaz Yakin has carved out a diverse and unpredictable career where complancy has not taken root. With the critical acclaim of Fresh and...
Read more

Gemma Arterton Develops Lifelong Bond In Evocative ‘Summerland’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Gemma Arterton stars in Summerland as Alice, a reculsive writer who focuses on her work as World War II rages on across the channel...
Read more

Odessa Young Reflects On “Joyful” Collaboration With Elisabeth Moss In ‘Shirley’

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Odessa Young's work in 2018's Assassination Nation was a total standout, and she also delivers a memorable performance opposite Elisabeth Moss in Shirley. The narrative,...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak