‘Shirley’ Screenwriter Sarah Gubbins Highlights Specificity Of Acclaimed Author

Based on Susan Scarf Merrell’s novel, Shirley centers on how author Shirley Jackson (Elisabeth Moss) find inspiration from a Rose (Odessa Young), a newlywed who ends up being the de facto homemaker for Jackson and her professor husband Stanley (Michael Stuhlbarg). Logan Lerman co-stars as Rose’s husband Fred, an ambitious man who works under Stanley.
Screenwriter and producer Sarah Gubbins was a perfect piece to Shirley’s puzzle (she has read Jackson’s Hangsaman numerous times), and even though the film is not a documentary, having a working knowledge of Jackson adds to Shirley’s authenticity.
“She finds terror in the mundane,” said Gubbins, who also produced the series I Love Dick. “I think that’s something we all can relate to. Not just in our post 9/11 moment, but in our current state. There is an unseen terror in our world that provokes a lot of anxiety and she taps into that. Some of it is psychological and some of it is societal.”
