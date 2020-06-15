Music’s Always Been A Key Part Of Dakota Johnson’s Life

Of course, plenty has been made about the acting genes in Dakota Johnson’s family — her parents are Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, and her grandmother is Tippi Hedren. But there’s music in her background, too. People tend to forget her father’s flirtation with music, which resulted in a Top 10 pop hit and a duet with his then-girlfriend, Barbra Streisand. Dakota’s love of music led to her applying to New York’s famed Julliard School, though she didn’t get in. Now, she’s playing an aspiring music producer in her new movie, The High Note, and she talked about how big a part music has played in her life. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dakota Johnson)