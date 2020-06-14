Theo James Attempts To Resurrect Dead Wife In Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Archive’

Movies that center on humans having relationships are nothing new, but when done properly they yield such amazing work as Blade Runnerand Ex Machina.
Writer-director Gavin Rothery explores this genre with Archive, a sci-fi thriller about George Almore, a man who is determined to reunite with his dead wife (Stacy Martin).
Set in 2038, the tale focuses on how Almore creates this AI being only to have this individual have a mind of its own, leading to what one would assume is a precarious situation. The trailer gives hints that Archive is not superficial escapist fare, and maybe there will be a bit of depth behind this material.
Co-starring Rhona Mitra and Toby Jones, Archive hits Virtual Cinema Screenings, On Demand and Digital on July 10. Check out the trailer and tell u what you think!