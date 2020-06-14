Jamie Kennedy Gets “Stoopid Smart” With New Stand-Up Comedy Special

Jamie Kennedy’s film and television career includes several scream films, Malibu’s Most Wanted, and TV’s Ghost Whisperer.

Kennedy’s comedic chops are on display in his latest stand-up comedy Jamie Kennedy: Stoopid Smart. Along with being likable and having an eternally youthful demeanor, Kennedy’s main strength is his unique approach to comedy. Many performers like to put their personality on display before the material, but Kennedy, though adept at physical comedy, approaches it in an entirely different manner.

“It’s like a wolf in sheep’s clothing and that’s kind of who I am,” said Kennedy. “I try to come off as unassuming, self-deprecating but I slowly try to slide these thoughts into your brain at least without hitting you over the head with them. That is kind of what this special is. It’s disguised as stupid but there is a lot of smartness under there.”

Click on the media bar to hear Kennedy talk about how comedy’s job, in its purest form, is to approach seemingly taboo subjects in an uncensored fashion:

Jamie Kennedy: Stoopid Smart is currently streaming on Tubi.

