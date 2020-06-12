Why Josh Gad’s Glad He Could Book The ‘Artemis Fowl’ Movie

The first book in the Artemis Fowl series is coming to life as a movie for the first time. Directed by five-time Oscar nominee Kenneth Branagh and featuring stars like Colin Farrell, Josh Gad, and Dame Judi Dench, the movie has all the trappings of a box-office blockbuster, but in Hollywood’s reconfigured content era, it’s actually been made for streaming on Disney+. Gad, who previously worked with both Branagh and Dench on the film Murder on the Orient Express, told us he’d never read the books before, but once he did, he realized the Artemis Fowl movie would be an awesome opportunity for him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Josh Gad)