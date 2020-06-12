Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Dance’ Show Means The World To Her

Before the acting, before the singing, Jennifer Lopez’s world was dancing. Obviously, she’s still got a tremendous passion for it, because she’s been the driving force behind World of Dance, the TV competition now in its fourth season on NBC. Not only is she an executive producer and judge on the show, she’s also its biggest cheerleader. When we spoke to her about World of Dance, she exclaimed there is no dance competition anywhere in the world that could beat it! (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Lopez)

World of Dance airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.

