Leonard Nimoy: ‘Star Trek’ Was Part Of The Protest Movement

Today, we’re seeing social protests and demonstrations on a level seldom seen since the late ’60s, when the Civil Rights Act was still new and the Vietnam War was a lightning rod for controversy. Back then, the protestors had an interesting ally in their quest to change the norms of society: Though it may have been exploring strange new worlds, Star Trek was really turning the camera on some of the era’s most pressing social issues. Hailing from the planet Vulcan, the Mr. Spock character often raised his eyebrows in bewilderment at some of the human behavior on display, giving the show a sly method of disapproving of society’s ills. The late Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, felt it was essential to the show’s character that it tackled some of the biggest issues of the time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Leonard Nimoy)