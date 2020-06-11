Jerry Bruckheimer’s Secret To Success? He Always Wants To Climb

Over the years, Jerry Bruckheimer has been responsible for some of Hollywood’s most successful action movies, including Top Gun, Armageddon, and Black Hawk Down, and franchises, including Beverly Hills Cop, Bad Boys, and Pirates of the Caribbean. On top of that, his television productions included the successful CSI franchise, Cold Case, and Without a Trace. These days, he’s got Top Gun and Pirates sequels on tap, and he’s a producer on Netflix’s popular Lucifer. We’ve spoken often to Bruckheimer through various stages of his career, and his goal has always stayed the same: To meet the unique challenge every project throws his way. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jerry Bruckheimer)