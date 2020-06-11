For Her New Documentary ‘Dads,’ Bryce Dallas Howard Got Started Without Hers

It seems the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. In this case, the tree is Ron Howard, the apple is his daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, and the fall? Well, there’s an apple there, too, because the younger Howard’s full-length directorial debut — the documentary Dads — is landing on Apple TV+. It’s a contemporary look at what it means to be a father today and, yes, her father appears in the film … as does his father, Rance Howard. Even though the film is being released through Ron Howard’s production company, Imagine, Bryce Dallas Howard told us she started making the film even before her dad gave it the green light. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bryce Dallas Howard)