Who Are Keegan-Michael Key’s Dream ‘Game On!’ Guests?

TELEVISION NEWS

With fierce competitors like tennis legend Venus Williams and future NFL Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski as team captains, there’s plenty of trash talk on the set of Game On!, especially when the teams get celebrity guests in each week’s episode. Of course, as host of the show, comedian Keegan-Michael Key’s job is to help take that trash talk to a whole new level. He’s a big sports fan himself, so we asked Key who he’d love to see as trash-talking competitors on the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keegan-Michael Key)

Game On! airs Wednesdays at 8/7 on CBS.

Related articles

Gordon Ramsay Serves Up More ‘Uncharted’ Destinations

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With international travel seriously curtailed these days, it looks like we're going to have to live (and eat) vicariously through Gordon Ramsay and his...
Read more

This Season Of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Is...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It's become kind of a running joke throughout the reality TV circuit. For those who work on the shows, each new season is predictably...
Read more

‘Roswell’ Has Been Rewarding For Jeanine Mason

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Being in the cast of Roswell, New Mexico is a little different than being on other TV shows. Befitting the location in the show's...
Read more

Tony Shalhoub Loved Opening His ‘Monk’ Mail...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Between 2003 and 2010, Tony Shalhoub won extraordinary acclaim for his work on the show Monk. In each of the show's eight seasons, he...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Who Are Keegan-Michael Key’s Dream ‘Game On!’ Guests?

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With fierce competitors like tennis legend Venus Williams and future NFL Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski as team captains, there's plenty of trash talk...
Read more

New Documentary Revisits The Unexpected Success Of Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rocky’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Rocky Balboa was always better at fighting than he was at math. Perhaps that's why, 44 years after the original film premiered in 1976,...
Read more

Gordon Ramsay Serves Up More ‘Uncharted’ Destinations

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With international travel seriously curtailed these days, it looks like we're going to have to live (and eat) vicariously through Gordon Ramsay and his...
Read more

Bringing His Story To The Screen Took Pete Davidson From Joker To ‘King’

GENERAL Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Plenty of Saturday Night Live cast members have gone on to make movies. It's a little more rare for an SNL cast member to...
Read more

This Season Of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Is Howie Mandel’s Favorite … Really!

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It's become kind of a running joke throughout the reality TV circuit. For those who work on the shows, each new season is predictably...
Read more

New Trailers

‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Teaser Trailer Has Best Buds Stealing From The Future

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Time travelers William "Bill" S. Preston (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves) are back to fulfill their rock and roll destiny with...
Read more

Boaz Yakin’s Cinematic Dance Leads To Breathtaking Experience With ‘Aviva’

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Director Boaz Yakin has carved out a diverse and unpredictable career where complancy has not taken root. With the critical acclaim of Fresh and...
Read more

Gemma Arterton Develops Lifelong Bond In Evocative ‘Summerland’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Gemma Arterton stars in Summerland as Alice, a reculsive writer who focuses on her work as World War II rages on across the channel...
Read more

Odessa Young Reflects On “Joyful” Collaboration With Elisabeth Moss In ‘Shirley’

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Odessa Young's work in 2018's Assassination Nation was a total standout, and she also delivers a memorable performance opposite Elisabeth Moss in Shirley. The narrative,...
Read more

Michael Pitt And Ron Perlman ‘Run With The Hunted’ In Highly Charged Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Michael Pitt (Boardwalk Empire) and Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy) star in Run With The Hunted, a thriller that centers on Oscar (Pitt), a...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak