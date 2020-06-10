Gollum May Not Have Been Real, But The Response Andy Serkis Got Definitely Was

We never saw Andy Serkis in the Middle Earth movies, but his presence was certainly felt. He provided both the voice and motion capture footage for the character of Gollum, who appeared in all three Lord of the Rings films and in the prequel The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. (He was also the second unit director for all three of the Hobbit films.) As an animated character in a movie populated with plenty of human characters, Serkis wasn’t sure how Gollum would be received. He was pleasantly surprised, though, to find that fans of the films connected with the character in a big way. (Click on the media bar below to hear Andy Serkis)