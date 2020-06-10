Elle Fanning: Studios, Sets Have Been Her Schools

Elle Fanning’s film debut came 19 years ago, in 2001’s I Am Sam, which is especially remarkable when you consider that Fanning just celebrated her 22nd birthday in April! She has literally grown up on movie sets, having accumulated 44 film credits in those 19 years. So, at an age when most of her peers are just graduating from college, she’s in the midst of a successful career. Without any formal acting training, Fanning says she owes a lot to the experiences, castmates, and crew members that have provided her with a great on-the-job education. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elle Fanning)