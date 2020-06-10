A Rich-ie Body Of Work: Lionel Looks Back

Now that ABC’s American Idol has wrapped its 18th season, judge Lionel Richie is turning his focus to Disney’s film division — Variety reports it’s currently working on a movie based on Richie’s greatest hits. The movie’s still in the early stages of pre-production, although Crazy Rich Asians co-writer Pete Chiarelli has been tasked with writing a Mamma Mia-esque script. While it will certainly feature songs from Richie’s successful solo career, we’re hoping it will also touch on Richie’s funkier early years with The Commodores. He joined the band all the way back in 1968, which means he’s now been in the music biz for seven decades! Richie was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards back in 2014, and he reflected on what it means to look back at a career’s worth of music. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lionel Richie)