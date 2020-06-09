This Season Of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Is Howie Mandel’s Favorite … Really!

It’s become kind of a running joke throughout the reality TV circuit. For those who work on the shows, each new season is predictably “the best season ever!” It makes sense — after all, they want people to watch the new shows. But it was refreshing to hear Howie Mandel talk about the current season of America’s Got Talent. Mandel is the AGT judge with the most seniority — this is his 11th season on the panel — so he’s got a lot of fodder for comparison, and as he spoke to us about all of the unusual things that have happened this year, it became apparent that he really does think this latest season is something special. (Click on the media bar below to hear Howie Mandel)