New Documentary Revisits The Unexpected Success Of Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rocky’

Rocky Balboa was always better at fighting than he was at math. Perhaps that’s why, 44 years after the original film premiered in 1976, we’re getting a new documentary: 40 Years of Rocky. Built around the home movies director John G. Avildsen shot while he was making the film and narrated by the film’s writer and star, Sylvester Stallone, it’s a behind-the-scenes look at how the movie was made and the impact it’s had since its release. Why has Rocky remained part of the public’s consciousness for so long? Stallone says that, like the underdog he played, the film was released with little in the way of expectations, then went on to surprise everybody. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sylvester Stallone)