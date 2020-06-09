Bringing His Story To The Screen Took Pete Davidson From Joker To ‘King’

Plenty of Saturday Night Live cast members have gone on to make movies. It’s a little more rare for an SNL cast member to have their life story turned into a movie, but that’s what’s happened to Pete Davidson. The King of Staten Island takes Davidson’s life — including losing his firefighter father at a young age and turning to drugs as a teen — and imagines what it would have been like had he not become a successful stand-up comedian. Davidson stars in the movie and co-wrote it alongside director Judd Apatow, Making the movie resulted in a few emotionally raw moments, but overall, he felt pretty good about bringing his story to the screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Pete Davidson)

The King of Staten Island will be available for streaming rentals starting Friday on most digital platforms.

