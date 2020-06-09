Bringing His Story To The Screen Took Pete Davidson From Joker To ‘King’

Plenty of Saturday Night Live cast members have gone on to make movies. It’s a little more rare for an SNL cast member to have their life story turned into a movie, but that’s what’s happened to Pete Davidson. The King of Staten Island takes Davidson’s life — including losing his firefighter father at a young age and turning to drugs as a teen — and imagines what it would have been like had he not become a successful stand-up comedian. Davidson stars in the movie and co-wrote it alongside director Judd Apatow, Making the movie resulted in a few emotionally raw moments, but overall, he felt pretty good about bringing his story to the screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Pete Davidson)