Boaz Yakin’s Cinematic Dance Leads To Breathtaking Experience With ‘Aviva’

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT

 

Bobbie Jene Smith in “Aviva” (Outsider Pictures, Strand Releasing)

Director Boaz Yakin has carved out a diverse and unpredictable career where complancy has not taken root. With the critical acclaim of Fresh and the box office success of Remember the Titans, Yakin could have written his own ticket into directing studio driven projects. Along with directing stories with a broader appeal (he helmed the Jason Statham starrer Safe and co-wrote Now You See Me), Yakin has used his own money to help finance his features (including Death in Love and Boarding School).

His latest feature Aviva, centers on the passionate and complex relationship between Eden and the titular character, a woman who upends her life in Paris to live with her soulmate in New York. It’s a breathtaking movie that, along with being one of Yakin’s best works, merits repeated viewings (thanks to numerous standout sequences),

Aviva is played by both a woman (Zina Zinchenko) and a male (Or Schraiber), and that follows suit with Eden (played by choreographer Bobbi Jene Smith and Tyler Phillips). The actors in the film are dancers, so movement, fluidity, and most importantly expression are the life blood of Aviva’s narrative.

Yakin’s relationship with ex-wife Alma Har’el (she directed last year’s Honeyboy) served as an inspiration for Aviva, but this tale is far from a singular and narcisstic journey.

“The thing is we’re all human beings, so if you can tap into something very pure and true in your own experience I think it becomes relatable to other people,” said Yakin. “The truth is even though I use some personal experiences in my life and things I went through, once you start writing it you become responsible to the story that you’re writing. It’s a highly fictionalized and boiled down view on how I was experiencing my relationship to masculinity and feminity in the self and how that relates with my relationships with other people.”

Click on the media bar to hear Boaz Yakin talk about how Jean-Luc Godard’s A Woman Is A Woman inspired his film (he mentions Aviva cinematographer Arseni Khachaturan and choreographer/actress/producer Bobbi Jene Smith in the audio):

Aviva is set for a virtual theatrical release on June 12 with a nationwide rollout set for the coming weeks.

Related articles

New Documentary Revisits The Unexpected Success Of...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Rocky Balboa was always better at fighting than he was at math. Perhaps that's why, 44 years after the original film premiered in 1976,...
Read more

‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Teaser...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Time travelers William "Bill" S. Preston (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves) are back to fulfill their rock and roll destiny with...
Read more

Dakota Johnson Gives ‘High’ Praise To Co-Star...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Working on The High Note teamed Dakota Johnson with Tracee Ellis Ross for the first time. It's an interesting match -- after all, they're...
Read more

Gemma Arterton Develops Lifelong Bond In Evocative...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Gemma Arterton stars in Summerland as Alice, a reculsive writer who focuses on her work as World War II rages on across the channel...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Documentary Revisits The Unexpected Success Of Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rocky’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Rocky Balboa was always better at fighting than he was at math. Perhaps that's why, 44 years after the original film premiered in 1976,...
Read more

Gordon Ramsay Serves Up More ‘Uncharted’ Destinations

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With international travel seriously curtailed these days, it looks like we're going to have to live (and eat) vicariously through Gordon Ramsay and his...
Read more

Bringing His Story To The Screen Took Pete Davidson From Joker To ‘King’

GENERAL Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Plenty of Saturday Night Live cast members have gone on to make movies. It's a little more rare for an SNL cast member to...
Read more

This Season Of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Is Howie Mandel’s Favorite … Really!

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It's become kind of a running joke throughout the reality TV circuit. For those who work on the shows, each new season is predictably...
Read more

‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Teaser Trailer Has Best Buds Stealing From The Future

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Time travelers William "Bill" S. Preston (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves) are back to fulfill their rock and roll destiny with...
Read more

New Trailers

‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Teaser Trailer Has Best Buds Stealing From The Future

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Time travelers William "Bill" S. Preston (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves) are back to fulfill their rock and roll destiny with...
Read more

Boaz Yakin’s Cinematic Dance Leads To Breathtaking Experience With ‘Aviva’

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Director Boaz Yakin has carved out a diverse and unpredictable career where complancy has not taken root. With the critical acclaim of Fresh and...
Read more

Gemma Arterton Develops Lifelong Bond In Evocative ‘Summerland’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Gemma Arterton stars in Summerland as Alice, a reculsive writer who focuses on her work as World War II rages on across the channel...
Read more

Odessa Young Reflects On “Joyful” Collaboration With Elisabeth Moss In ‘Shirley’

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Hollywood Outbreak - 0
  Odessa Young's work in 2018's Assassination Nation was a total standout, and she also delivers a memorable performance opposite Elisabeth Moss in Shirley. The narrative,...
Read more

Michael Pitt And Ron Perlman ‘Run With The Hunted’ In Highly Charged Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Michael Pitt (Boardwalk Empire) and Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy) star in Run With The Hunted, a thriller that centers on Oscar (Pitt), a...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak