‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Teaser Trailer Has Best Buds Stealing From The Future

Time travelers William “Bill” S. Preston (Alex Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Keanu Reeves) are back to fulfill their rock and roll destiny with Bill & Ted Face The Music. In the teaser trailer, the dudes visit future to steal a song that they created. This is the song that will supposedly save all of humanity, and these “excellent” guys are the only hope for bringing a bit of peace and harmony to the world.

Galaxy Quest’s Dean Parisot is the director of the feature, which was penned by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey).

It’s a pleasure to watch Reeves and Winter back at it as two of the most likable characters in cinema, and one hopes the good natured spirit of the previous Bill & Ted features continues with Bill & Ted Face The Music. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Bill & Ted Face The Music hits theaters August 21.