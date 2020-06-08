Tony Shalhoub Loved Opening His ‘Monk’ Mail Bag

Between 2003 and 2010, Tony Shalhoub won extraordinary acclaim for his work on the show Monk. In each of the show’s eight seasons, he earned a Primetime Emmy Awards nomination for lead actor in a comedy series, walking away with the trophy three times. The character of Adrian Monk, an obsessive-compulsive former cop who’d suffered a nervous breakdown, was a dream role for Shalhoub, who told us one of his favorite things about Monk was all of the feedback he got from fans of the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tony Shalhoub)