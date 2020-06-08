‘Roswell’ Has Been Rewarding For Jeanine Mason

Being in the cast of Roswell, New Mexico is a little different than being on other TV shows. Befitting the location in the show’s title, they routinely shoot out in the middle of the desert, rather than in a comfortable studio soundstage. Even though the elements can sometimes make the job frustrating and unpredictable, star Jeanine Mason says it’s all been 100% worth it, especially when she sees the impact her character is having on the show’s fans. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jeanine Mason)