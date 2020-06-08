Odessa Young Reflects On “Joyful” Collaboration With Elisabeth Moss In ‘Shirley’

Odessa Young’s work in 2018’s Assassination Nation was a total standout, and she also delivers a memorable performance opposite Elisabeth Moss in Shirley.
The narrative, based on Susan Scarf Merrell’s novel, centers on writer Shirley Jackson’s (Moss) friendship with Rose (Young), a newlywed who, along with her husband Fred (Logan Lerman) temporarily live with the writer and Jackson’s professor husband Hyman (Michael Stuhlbarg).
Jackson, though a revered writer, is also reclusive and antisocial, but she finds an unlikely connection with Rose.
“It is just a joy to work with people who are f**king good at their job and know what they are doing and have experience and have the most utmost confidence with it,” said Young on working with Moss. “That makes your job really easy because you don’t have to try. Someone acts the way (Elisabeth Moss) does with such skill and mastery – it opens all of these doors for you to do just the best what you can do.”
