Gemma Arterton Develops Lifelong Bond In Evocative ‘Summerland’ Trailer

Gemma Arterton stars in Summerland as Alice, a reculsive writer who focuses on her work as World War II rages on across the channel (she lives amidst the seaside cliffs of Southern England).
Alice’s life takes a huge turn after she adopts a London evacuee named Frank (Lucas Bond), and actually taking care of another human being is a big transition for this independent minded scribe. The ensemble includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Penelope Wilton, and Tom Courtenay.
Summerland, directed by Jessica Swale, hits theaters, VOD, and Digital on July 31. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!