Fans Fire Up The Field In Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Titan Games’

THE TITAN GAMES –Pictured: Dwayne Johnson — (Photo by: Steve Dietl/NBC)

Talk about good timing — while some of TV’s competitions, like The Voice, American Idol, and America’s Got Talent, had to finish their seasons with socially distanced shows outside of their studios, Dwayne Johnson’s The Titan Games wrapped production on its season before the COVID-19 pandemic hit American shores. Johnson is happy that the tapings all finished as scheduled, because he says the energy of the crowds in the Titan Games arena is essential to the competitors performing their best. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dwayne Johnson)

The Titan Games airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.

