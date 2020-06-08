Dakota Johnson Gives ‘High’ Praise To Co-Star Tracee Ellis Ross

Working on The High Note teamed Dakota Johnson with Tracee Ellis Ross for the first time. It’s an interesting match — after all, they’re both the daughters of celebrity parents who grew up in the star-studded world depicted in the film. Not only that, but Ross, the daughter of Diana Ross, gets to mirror her mother by playing a pop star and singing in the film. For Johnson, watching Ross make that transformation was one of her favorite parts of making the film; by the time filming was finished, Johnson was a huge fan. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dakota Johnson)

The High Note is now available for streaming rentals on most digital platforms.