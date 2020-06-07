CinemAddicts Podcast Spotlights Lulu Wilson And Kevin James Thriller ‘Becky’

AUDIO FILES/CONTENTMOVIE NEWSMOVIE REVIEWSNEWS OF THE DAYPodcasts

Kevin James as Dominick and Lulu Wilson as Becky in the thriller film “BECKY,” a Quiver Distribution
and Redbox Entertainment release. Photo courtesy of Keri Anderson

If you loved the uncompromising nature of the 2017 feature Bushwick, then directors Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion’s latest feature Becky should be right your alley.

Lulu Wilson is the titular character, a 13-year-old whose world is turned upside down after a group of convicts (led by Kevin James) take over her family’s lakeside residence. Joel McHale co-stars as Becky’s understandably concerned dad and Amanda Brugel stars as her soon to be stepmom.

James and Wilso are both excellent in their respective roles, but some of the sequences may alienate viewers who are not too fond of gory and highly violent sequences (in turn, those moments should be embraced by horror/thriller genre fans).

Becky is currently avaiable in theaters, Drive-Ins, and is available On Demand and Digital. Other films covered on the latest episode on CinemAddicts is the Boaz Yakin directed Avivia and The King of Staten Island.

Click on the media bar to hear the latest episode of CinemAddicts:

Related articles

Psychological Horror Game ‘Ikai’ Set For 2021...

Gaming Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Psychological horror games with a first person point of view should, if done right, make for an immersive and frightening gaming experience. Independent game...
Read more

He’s Already ‘Strange,’ But Could Benedict Cumberbatch...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Though he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe later than most -- he first appeared in Doctor Strange in 2016 -- Benedict Cumberbatch played a...
Read more

‘Harry Potter’ Cast A Spell Of Remembrance...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
At the start of his career, Daniel Radcliffe spent an entire decade of his life, from 2001 to 2011, playing Harry Potter in the...
Read more

Tom Hanks: Pixar’s Movies Are State Of...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
There are probably some motion picture purists who will argue that a film created entirely within a computer isn't really a film at all....
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

CinemAddicts Podcast Spotlights Lulu Wilson And Kevin James Thriller ‘Becky’

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Hollywood Outbreak - 0
If you loved the uncompromising nature of the 2017 feature Bushwick, then directors Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion's latest feature Becky should be right...
Read more

Psychological Horror Game ‘Ikai’ Set For 2021 Steam Release

Gaming Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Psychological horror games with a first person point of view should, if done right, make for an immersive and frightening gaming experience. Independent game...
Read more

He’s Already ‘Strange,’ But Could Benedict Cumberbatch Be A Jedi, Too?

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Though he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe later than most -- he first appeared in Doctor Strange in 2016 -- Benedict Cumberbatch played a...
Read more

Elizabeth Banks Is Ready To ‘Press Her Luck’ Again

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
For Elizabeth Banks, getting to resurrect the old game show Press Your Luck was a lot of fun, so of course she was up...
Read more

‘Billions’ Creators: Tune In For The Drama, And Tune In For The Tunes

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the past, we've talked about some of the things that make Billions a can't-miss series, including the writing and the incredible chemistry and...
Read more

New Trailers

Michael Pitt And Ron Perlman ‘Run With The Hunted’ In Highly Charged Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Michael Pitt (Boardwalk Empire) and Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy) star in Run With The Hunted, a thriller that centers on Oscar (Pitt), a...
Read more

Kevin James Shaves Head And Ventures Down A Darker Path With ‘Becky’

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Directed by Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion, Becky features Lulu Wilson, a youth who spends the weekend with her father Jeff (Joel McHale), his...
Read more

Mel Gibson Takes On Criminals And Hurricane Season In ‘Force of Nature’ Trailer

BLU-RAY NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Force of Nature, an action thriller starring Mel Gibson, Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth, hits Blu-ray and DVD on June 30. Directed by Michael...
Read more

Barbora Kysilkova Crafts An Eye Opening Portrait With ‘The Painter and the Thief’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Directed by Benjamin Ree, The Painter and The Thief centers on Barbora Kysilkova, a Czech artist who Karl-Bertil Nordland one of the people who...
Read more

John David Washington Explores Inversion In Thrilling ‘Tenet’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A Christopher Nolan (Inception, Dunkirk) movie is always eagerly anticipated, as he's one of the rare filmmakers whose movies reach a wide audience and...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak