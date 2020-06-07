CinemAddicts Podcast Spotlights Lulu Wilson And Kevin James Thriller ‘Becky’

If you loved the uncompromising nature of the 2017 feature Bushwick, then directors Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion’s latest feature Becky should be right your alley.

Lulu Wilson is the titular character, a 13-year-old whose world is turned upside down after a group of convicts (led by Kevin James) take over her family’s lakeside residence. Joel McHale co-stars as Becky’s understandably concerned dad and Amanda Brugel stars as her soon to be stepmom.

James and Wilso are both excellent in their respective roles, but some of the sequences may alienate viewers who are not too fond of gory and highly violent sequences (in turn, those moments should be embraced by horror/thriller genre fans).

Becky is currently avaiable in theaters, Drive-Ins, and is available On Demand and Digital. Other films covered on the latest episode on CinemAddicts is the Boaz Yakin directed Avivia and The King of Staten Island.

