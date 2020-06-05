Tom Hanks: Pixar’s Movies Are State Of The Art … And The Heart

There are probably some motion picture purists who will argue that a film created entirely within a computer isn’t really a film at all. But don’t try telling that to Tom Hanks. Hanks, who’s starred as Woody in all four of the Toy Story movies and some of its spin-off properties, argues that not only has Pixar birthed some great movies on its vast array of servers, they’ve helped advance the art of motion pictures further than it’s ever gone before … especially since they’re infusing these immersive movie worlds with a lot of good old-fashioned human emotion. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)

All of the Toy Story movies, as well as their accompanying shorts, are now streaming on Disney+.

