Mr. T & His ‘A-Team’ Team Played By Their Own Rules

In the early ’80s, there was kind of an “anything goes” ethos on television, as networks — confronted by a new, upstart competitor called cable TV — started taking more risks on shows they thought would stand out in a more crowded media market. For NBC, one of those shows was The A-Team, which took advantage of the wild popularity of an actor who rose to fame in Rocky III, Mr. T. The show became a huge hit, and as the network sought to capitalize on the show’s success, Mr. T remembers him and his colleagues acting like the renegades they played on the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mr. T.)