He’s Already ‘Strange,’ But Could Benedict Cumberbatch Be A Jedi, Too?

Though he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe later than most — he first appeared in Doctor Strange in 2016 — Benedict Cumberbatch played a key role in the resolution of the Avengers storyline. At the moment, another Strange movie is set for 2022, but there’s another intriguing possibility that’s opened up for him as well. Disney now owns both the Marvel franchise and the Star Wars franchise. So, with a well-placed phone call or meeting, could we see Cumberbatch possibly make the leap into the Star Wars universe? We wouldn’t be surprised, because he told us he’s always been in love with the Star Wars franchise. (Click on the media bar below to hear Benedict Cumberbatch)

All of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies — including Doctor Strange — and all of the Star Wars movies are now streaming on Disney+.

