‘Harry Potter’ Cast A Spell Of Remembrance Over Daniel Radcliffe

At the start of his career, Daniel Radcliffe spent an entire decade of his life, from 2001 to 2011, playing Harry Potter in the eight movies spawned by the book franchise. Though he’s made a point of diversifying his roles, not playing anything even remotely like Potter in the films, TV shows, and stage productions he’s done since then, it’s not because he carries a grudge against the character or the movies. In fact, Radcliffe told us he could never turn his back on the Harry Potter franchise. Of course, it gave his career a huge boost, but he says there’s something even more important that he took away from those films. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Radcliffe)