‘Billions’ Creators: Tune In For The Drama, And Tune In For The Tunes

In the past, we’ve talked about some of the things that make Billions a can’t-miss series, including the writing and the incredible chemistry and tension between stars Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti. But the show’s creators, Brian Koppelman and David Levien, say the show’s got another secret weapon: its music. In fact, from the moment the show was picked up, they had a plan to incorporate music into the show in interesting ways, and they talked to us about that strategy. (Click on the media bar below to hear Brian Koppelman & David Levien)