STEM Sells: ‘Bones’ Still Attracts Young Girls Who Love Science

It’s been a little more than three years since we said goodbye to Booth, Brennan, and the forensic sleuthing team of Bones for the last time … although we really haven’t said goodbye. The show started airing in syndication even during its network run, and it still airs several times a day on TNT, as well as streaming all 12 seasons and 246 episodes on Amazon Prime. While some of its viewers are, of course, big fans who want to see the old episodes again, the show has always been good at attracting new viewers along the way. That’s one of the things that most surprised the show’s executive producers, Hart Hanson and Stephen Nathan, and it’s also one of the things they’re most proud of. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hart Hanson & Stephen Nathan)

https://www.hollywoodoutbreak.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Stephen-Nathan_Hart_Hasnon_Bones.mp3

