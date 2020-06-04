‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’s’ Clark Gregg & Ming-Na Wen: It’s Not Easy To Say Goodbye

With the original incarnation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wrapping up last year with Avengers: Endgame, Marvel and ABC also decided the time was right to bring the MCU’s first TV spinoff, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., to an end as well. So the cast and crew knew going into production that their seventh season would also be their last. Two of the show’s stars — Clark Gregg and Ming-Na Wen — told us they were happy to be given an opportunity to provide closure to the series, even though that provides a whole new set of challenges. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ming-Na Wen & Clark Gregg)

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on ABC.

