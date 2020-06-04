New Apple TV+ Series ‘Dear…’ Spotlights Impactful Figures And Value Of Communication

Spike Lee in “Dear…” (Apple TV+)

The new series Dear… is inspired by Apple’s acclaimed “Dear Apple” spots, and each episode spotlights a leader who has made a significant impact on society. First up is Spike Lee, the filmmaker behind such seminal features as Do The Right Thing, Malcolm X and more recently BlacKkKlansman.

Other figures profiled on Dear… include Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copland and Big Bird. Emmy and Peabody award winner R.J. Cutler (The September Issue) sat down with Hollywood Outbreak to talk about the series.

“In the case of this project, I’m a producer and as the executive producer and the person who conceived the series I’m also an artistic leader (who is) leading a team of artists,” said Cutler. “I think the most important thing you can do as such is provide an an environment that is conducive to the artists doing the best work they possibly can. You have to make sure everyone’s rowing the boat in the same direction as we say, and communication is a huge part of that.”

In the following video, Cutler talks about how Dear… celebrates the art of letter writing:

Dear… premieres on Apple TV+ on June 5.

 

