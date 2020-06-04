Related articles
STEM Sells: ‘Bones’ Still Attracts Young Girls...
It's been a little more than three years since we said goodbye to Booth, Brennan, and the forensic sleuthing team of Bones for the...
‘Game On!’ Shows A New Side Of...
A lot of professional athletes have developed a reputation for taking themselves pretty seriously. After all, it's that intensity which has helped propel them...
‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’s’ Clark Gregg & Ming-Na Wen: It’s...
With the original incarnation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wrapping up last year with Avengers: Endgame, Marvel and ABC also decided the time was...
New Apple TV+ Series ‘Dear…’ Spotlights Impactful...
The new series Dear... is inspired by Apple's acclaimed "Dear Apple" spots, and each episode spotlights a leader who has made a significant impact...
Comments
Latest articles
STEM Sells: ‘Bones’ Still Attracts Young Girls Who Love Science
It's been a little more than three years since we said goodbye to Booth, Brennan, and the forensic sleuthing team of Bones for the...
‘Game On!’ Shows A New Side Of Venus Williams & Rob Gronkowski
A lot of professional athletes have developed a reputation for taking themselves pretty seriously. After all, it's that intensity which has helped propel them...
‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’s’ Clark Gregg & Ming-Na Wen: It’s Not Easy To Say Goodbye
With the original incarnation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wrapping up last year with Avengers: Endgame, Marvel and ABC also decided the time was...
In His Cars, Is Jay A Leno Rider Or A Lone Rider?
For years, Jay Leno has been known for his immense collection of cars and motorcycles, which he's been showing off on his CNBC show...
Bruce Willis And Chad Michael Murray Thriller ‘Survive The Night’ Hits Blu-Ray In July
Survive The Night, a home invasion thriller starring Chad Michael Murray and Bruce Willis, hits Blu-ray (Digital included) and DVD July 21 via Lionsgate....
New Trailers
Michael Pitt And Ron Perlman ‘Run With The Hunted’ In Highly Charged Trailer
Michael Pitt (Boardwalk Empire) and Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy) star in Run With The Hunted, a thriller that centers on Oscar (Pitt), a...
Kevin James Shaves Head And Ventures Down A Darker Path With ‘Becky’
Directed by Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion, Becky features Lulu Wilson, a youth who spends the weekend with her father Jeff (Joel McHale), his...
Mel Gibson Takes On Criminals And Hurricane Season In ‘Force of Nature’ Trailer
Force of Nature, an action thriller starring Mel Gibson, Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth, hits Blu-ray and DVD on June 30. Directed by Michael...
Barbora Kysilkova Crafts An Eye Opening Portrait With ‘The Painter and the Thief’
Directed by Benjamin Ree, The Painter and The Thief centers on Barbora Kysilkova, a Czech artist who Karl-Bertil Nordland one of the people who...
John David Washington Explores Inversion In Thrilling ‘Tenet’ Trailer
A Christopher Nolan (Inception, Dunkirk) movie is always eagerly anticipated, as he's one of the rare filmmakers whose movies reach a wide audience and...