‘Game On!’ Shows A New Side Of Venus Williams & Rob Gronkowski

A lot of professional athletes have developed a reputation for taking themselves pretty seriously. After all, it’s that intensity which has helped propel them to the top of their sport. Get them off their field of battle, though, and some will let their guard down. That’s exactly what tennis star Venus Williams and NFL legend Rob Gronkowski are doing as part of the new show Game On! How are they responding to the ways in which the show takes them out of their competitive comfort zone? They told us they’re trying to make the best of the situation and have as much fun as they can doing it, even if they do worry about looking a little foolish. (Click on the media bar below to hear Venus Williams & Rob Gronkowski)